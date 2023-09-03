Simon Wayne Probert, 43, of Manor Road, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.

Probert is accused of assaulting a man and a woman in Llanelli, and damaging or destroying the woman’s mobile phone. The offences are alleged to have taken place on July 23.

Appearing in court on August 24, the defendant pleaded guilty to each charge.

Probert was remanded in to custody due to the “nature and seriousness of the offence”, and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

He will return to court to be sentenced on Wednesday, September 6.