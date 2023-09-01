National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the September 2023 Premium Bonds winners.

This month's draw saw more than 100 people across Wales win a share of over £1.4 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.

One lucky winner in Wales won £100,000 in the September Premium Bonds draw.

The winner was Bond number 496HJ005650 which is valued at £50,000 and was bought in April 2022 with an overall holding of £50,000.

The winning Bond was from Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in September

Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.

There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.

Welsh Bond holders shared in over £1 million in the July draw.

Four bond numbers in Wales won £100,000, while another five won the £50,000 prizes.

Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:

£100,000 - 1 Welsh winner

£50,000 - 7

£25,000 - 9

£10,000 - 36

£5000 - 78

More than 5.5 million cash prizes were up for grabs in the September Premium Bonds draw with winners sharing in over £470 million.

NS&I revealed last month the September draw presented bondholders with their best chance of winning in over 24 years.

The prize fund rate increased from 4% to 4.65% for the September draw, marking its highest level since March 1999.

How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?





To find out if you have won a prize in July on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.

Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.

Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number, or 8 digits followed by a letter.

Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.