Craig Thompson, 39, was last seen in the Caerleon area, near Newport.

He only went missing yesterday, August 31, but police are concerned.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Craig who has been reported as missing.

"Craig was last seen in the Caerleon area at around 11.30am on Thursday and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Missing Craig (Image: Gwent Police)

"He is described as around 5'8 tall, of slim build, with dark blonde hair in a bowl cut style.

"He was last seen wearing a grey jumper with black tracksuit bottoms and black and white shoes.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300293312.

"He has links to the Newport and Cardiff area.

"Craig is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."