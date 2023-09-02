The pair are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

Simba is a tabby who was born in March 2011 and Timone, who is brown and white, was born in January 2012.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Simba and Timone are two lovely boys who arrived into our care in July 2023. Timone was originally named Nala before it was discovered that she was a he.

"We have been told that Simba is a very adventerous cat who liked to spend most of his time outdoors and that Timone is the more cuddly one of the two.

"From what we have observed of them while being in our cattery, Simba will often get jealous if you are only fussing Timone and will head butt you for attention.

"Both are extremely friendly, affectionate boys. They have lived with a large breed of dog in the past with no issues.

"Despite both boys being on the older side, they are very active and do not act their age!"

Timone recently had a blood test which showed very early signs of hyperthyroidism.

With hyperthyroidism in cats, medication will have to be given for the rest of the cat’s life, although it is not unusual for the dose to change over time. You should make sure to not split or crush the medication.

The spokesman said: "We are looking for adopters who ideally live in a rural setting or a quiet cul-de-sac area as these pair are known to love the great outdoors. Could this be you?"

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .