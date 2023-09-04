A GWENT shop owner has been fined £1,250 after he was caught selling a vape to a child.

Ramzan Iqbal, 54, the owner of Pont News, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was prosecuted following a Caerphilly council trading standards investigation.

He admitted selling a Lost Mary watermelon flavoured vape to a customer aged under 18 on January 19.

At Cwmbran Magistrates' Court, Iqbal, of Cae Llwyndu, Nelson, Caerphilly was also ordered to pay £740 costs and a £480 surcharge.