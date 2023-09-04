A GWENT shop owner has been fined £1,250 after he was caught selling a vape to a child.
Ramzan Iqbal, 54, the owner of Pont News, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was prosecuted following a Caerphilly council trading standards investigation.
He admitted selling a Lost Mary watermelon flavoured vape to a customer aged under 18 on January 19.
At Cwmbran Magistrates' Court, Iqbal, of Cae Llwyndu, Nelson, Caerphilly was also ordered to pay £740 costs and a £480 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here