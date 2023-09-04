Noah Herniman suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis, where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues.

Noah Herniman's fundraising story

He was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain in 2021.

However, he has remained stoic ever since - continuing with charity work which has seen him become well-known throughout the town and beyond.

He has raised thousands of pounds for various charities over the years, but back in May 2022 he began a more personal endeavour.

Noah decided he wanted to be able to provide a place for families to create memories whilst undergoing gruelling treatment for cancer and other serious illnesses.

The idea for Noah's Retreat was born.

Recently, Kids Cancer Charity revealed that Noah's hard work had finally paid off.

Now, the people of Chepstow and the wider region have decided that it is high time they showed how much Noah has inspired them.

A self-confessed Dr Who superfan, Noah has said that one of his dreams in life would be to own his very own Dalek.

This may have seemed like a pipe dream once upon a time, but maybe dreams really can come true.

Thanks to the power of the internet, a GoFundMe page has been set up to do just that.

Set up by Angela Jones, the page says that even a Dalek is "not much to ask for when you’ve had the most rotten hand dealt to you".

"Can you even start to imagine if this was you, or a loved one?" Ms Jones asked.

"I certainly can’t."

Ms Jones says she has known Noah for six years.

"Initially in my former role of Family Liaison Officer at his secondary school," she said.

"I took early-retirement in March this year. I got to know the family pretty well, especially over the past few years, following Noah’s diagnosis with an inoperable brain tumour."

Daleks don't come cheap, but there is no cause to worry about needing a wallet which is bigger on the inside.

The financial target is a hefty £5,000, but at time of writing the kind hearts of Chepstow and beyond have already donated a fifth of that amount.

"Every little will help massively to reach this target for this hero of a lad," Ms Jones said.

To find out more about the fundraising campaign, or to donate towards Noah's Dalek dream, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angela-jones-329