AN 84-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with being the owner or person in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

Brian Neanor from Monmouth faces an allegation relating to a 30kg French-bred Bouvier.

The prosecution claims the alleged incident took place in Forge Road, Osbaston on March 10.

The case of Neanor, also of Forge Road, Osbaston was called on at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The matter was adjourned to September 20.