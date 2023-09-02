Taymar May Rogers made her first class appearance on her due date, Wednesday, August 2, weighing 7lb 10oz.

Mr Rogers, 41, had been out when his partner Joanne Stephens, 37, went into labour at their Argoed home.

Joanne, a nursery nurse at Burleigh House Day Nursery, said: "Scott was out when I started to have contractions and then my waters broke.

"The pains were getting worse and I was walking up and down the living room saying to myself hurry up Scott.

Baby Taymar Rogers just after she was born at home in Argoed

"He got home at 8.42am and I told him I thought the baby was coming. I phoned the hospital who told me to come in but I shouted that I needed to push.

"The midwife wanted to speak to Scott and then I put myself into the position ready to give birth on the living room floor.

"Scott put the phone on loud speaker and the midwife talked Scott through what to do. He reacted fast and delivered our daughter with their guidance. He didn't even have time to take his coat when he got home.

"Scott was overwhelmed and stunned to deliver the baby on the living room floor.

"The midwives arrived shortly after the birth and Taymar was already on my chest. They said Scott had done a fantastic job.

Joanne Stephens and Scott Rogers with Taymar when she was one week old

"He then rang close family members and friends to say what had happened and at first they thought he was winding them up but they all think it was amazing what he did.

"How many people can say they delivered their own child. He's a postie and he has taken delivering to the next level!"

Joanne and Scott have been together for two years. Joanne has an eight-year-old son Cai and Scott has a daughter, Georgia, aged 17.

Joanne said: "We both known from the start we were right for each other."

Scott was taking Cai to his grandfather's house in Pontypool when Joanne went in to labour.

Happy family: Baby Taymar with her mum, dad and big brother

Joanne said: "If Scott hadn't come back in time I would have had to deliver Taymar myself which would have been scary.

"I coped very well when giving birth to Taymar. It happened very quickly but I kept calm. My son was a very quick birth as well but he was born in hospital. We certainly weren't expecting to have Taymar at home. We were in shock for a while!

"I can't thank Scott enough for what he did bringing our daughter into the world. It is so special to him what he did.

"I would like to thank all the midwives involved that day. They all did a great job from Ystrad Mynach Hospital. Taymar didn't need to go to hospital after she was born and I was all okay too.

"Scott's work friends said he did amazing job and that he's taken delivering post to the next level delivering babies as well."