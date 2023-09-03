A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Corrie Winston, 21, of Upper Capel Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly did not enter a plea.
The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place on January 7, 2022.
Winston is due to appear before the crown court on September 28.
He was granted conditional bail.
