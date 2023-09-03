Iestyn Taylor, 20, was caught with 65 wraps of cocaine on Annesley Road in Newport after he was pulled to the floor from a Sur-Ron electric bike.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the officer had used pepper spray on the defendant during the tussle on July 22.

Taylor had 57 wraps of cocaine weighing 0.5g as well as eight 2g deals of the class A drug.

The defendant, of Ramsey Walk, Newport pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He also admitted two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and riding the e-bike without a licence and without insurance.

Taylor had no previous convictions.

Darren Bishop representing him said: “The defendant was paying off a drug debt he had accumulated due to his own addiction to cocaine.

“He had been using cocaine for 18 months and built up a drug debt of £1,000.

“The defendant was pressured into selling directly to users on the street.”

The court heard that Taylor had been spending £100 on cocaine some weekends.

The judge, Recorder Ben Blakemore, adjourned sentence to September 21.

Taylor was remanded in custody.