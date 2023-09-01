The alert has been issued for the river Usk estuary.

The alert is currently in place, with high tide expected at 9.15pm.

Water levels in the estuary are expected to reach around 7.6 metres.

That is compared to this morning's high tide of 7.2 metres at 8.55am.

"Due to the predicted levels for the next high tides this alert will remain in force until at least Saturday’s evening high tide," NRW have said.

Areas covered by the Usk flood alert

Caerleon;

St Julians;

Lliswerry;

Riverside;

Pill;

Crindau;

Malpas Road;

Maindee;

Spytty;

Uskmouth and Docks.

For more information and advice on how to prepare for potential flooding, head to the NRW flood alert page.