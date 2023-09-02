Monmouthshire County Council had written off the Tudor Centre, which provided support for adults with learning disabilities, as no longer fit for purpose when it was set to permanently close the centre last year.

But campaigners forced the council to think again and it is now being considered, along with the Abergavenny Community Centre and the town’s Melville Theatre, as a potential local base for the My Day, My Life support service.

But the council has said work would be required to bring it back into use, with its doors having remained closed since the onset of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

To highlight the level of support, and the army of potential labour available, the Tudor Street campaign group gathered outside the building this week.

Some of those who attended the event. (Image: Supplied)

Owen B Lewis from the campaign said: “If the council open up Tudor Street, the community of Abergavenny and people involved in our campaign are willing to help get the building cleaned up and ready for use.”

On the day the Friends of Bailey Park group also attended and cut overgrown hedges around the grounds of the centre with volunteers sweeping up.

“Many people in the community are willing to help the clean up if the council get Tudor Street open right away,” said Mr Lewis.

Monmouthshire’s Labour-led cabinet has accepted the findings of the independent review of the My Day, My Life service which includes that the service should have a base in both Abergavenny and Monmouth.

It has been consulting with service users and families on its shortlist which in Monmouth includes the Bridges Centre, the Monnow Vale Health and Social Care facility and Overmonnow Family Learning Centre.

The Friends of Bailey Park helped out by trimming some of the overgrown hedges. (Image: Supplied)

A decision had been expected to be taken at the September cabinet meeting, but it is not listed on the agenda, meaning it is unlikely a decision will be made before October, which will be 11 months since the council first said it intended closing the Tudor Centre.

Mr Lewis said the campaigners are adamant the building, which was specially adapted to accommodate the needs of those with physical disabilities and has facilities such as a changing room, a kitchen and garden, is still the most suitable venue.

He said he was frustrated that the council hasn’t simply decided to focus on Tudor Street as its Abergavenny base: “Vulnerable people need a fit for purpose building with accessibility and only Tudor Street has this. I keep saying this but the council doesn’t seem to listen.”