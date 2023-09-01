In Gwent, local authorities say they have no concerns about children returning to the classroom next week as the summer holidays come to an end - but await government advice.

Caerphilly Council says schools will be opened as planned next week, while Torfean Council says there are no “glaring problems” with its buildings. Blaenau Gwent was more cautious, saying it is aware of the issues and await government guidance.

But when that guidance comes is not clear.

Infrastructure is a devolved power, and the Welsh Government will need to assess the extent of the problem in the country.

A government spokesperson has told the Argus a condition survey, which has been commissioned, is still to be completed.

Yesterday - Thursday, August 31 - it was revealed more than 100 schools in England have been told they need to shut classrooms or put safety measures in place because they contain concrete that could collapse suddenly.

The issues come from the use of Reinforce Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) as a building material from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s.

In the middle of August, a health board in West Wales declared a major incident at one of its main hospitals.

Patients at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest had to be moved after it was found the building contained the problem concrete in question.

On the issue of schools, the Welsh Government reassured parents they had received no reports of RAAC in their education buildings.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier this year we commissioned a condition survey of all state-funded schools and colleges which will identify any structures suspected of containing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete.

“Local authorities and further education institutions have not reported to us any instances of RAAC being present within schools or colleges.

“We will continue to work closely with the WLGA (Welsh Local Government Association) and local authorities on this issue and will provide an update once the survey has been completed.”

More than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the Government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain an aerated concrete (Image: PA Media)

A spokesperson for Torfaen Council told us: “The council does not have any immediate concerns about the structural integrity of any of its buildings, including schools.

“There are no glaring problems and people should not be concerned about using them.

“The Welsh Government has indicated it intends to carry out surveys of all schools and we will work with them to support that process.”

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent said: "We are aware of the issues that are currently affecting schools in England.

"We will await guidance from Welsh Government on the matter in Wales and will comply with any course of action deemed necessary.”

Newport and Monmouthshire councils have been contacted for comment.