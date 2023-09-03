They will taking on all the roles in this Sherlock Holmes classic between them, using every costume in the theatre and employing every dog joke they can shoe-horn in.

This extremely funny version would have Conan Doyle laughing out loud, if he was here to see it.

The three hapless actors will bring Conan Doyle's characters to life while running around in circles trying to re-create Victorian London and the swirling mists of Dartmoor.

If you need a laugh, this is the show for you.

It is not suitable for young children due to some language and scary themes but great fun for grown-ups.

The show is on at the Dolman Theatre in Newport from Wednesday, September 13, to Saturday, September 16.

For tickets and details on performance times go to www.dolmantheatre.co.uk or contact the Dolman Theatre Box Office on 01633 263670.