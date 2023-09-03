With a star-studded lineup of previous clients including Nicki Minaj, Kerry Katona, Katie Price and Alexandra Burke, Mr Kerswell clearly has a very strong pedigree of work.

He is now bringing his unique style to Wales by joining The Hair Lounge Salon in Chepstow.

He was the first person in the South West to start the gender neutral pricing movement within salons and barbershops, as well as opening an LGBTQ+ salon.

Mr Kerswell said: “I’m really excited to start work at the Hair Lounge and bring my style to South Wales.

“I’ve always keen to provide people with a safe space to come and get their hair cut or styled without fear of judgement, no matter their identity.

“I hope to bring that safe space to South Wales and build a strong and loyal client base.”

No stranger to the camera or the high-profile life, Mr Kerswell has had his work featured on BBC Three’s Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK and Canada.

He has also been on television numerous times, not just in the UK but also abroad, including in Finland. He has taught his craft across the world, in places throughout Europe, and in the United States.

His work has been featured on popular celebrity websites such as On Weekender and Red Carpet for E Online UK. Mr Kerswell will now be working as part of a team that has been named as a finalist at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

You can find Mr Kerswell at the Hair Lounge, on Nelson Street in Chepstow, from Monday.

The salon’s opening hours are Monday to Wednesday 9am to 5.30pm, Thursday 9am to 8pm, Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

You can find more information or book by visiting their website or their Facebook page or calling 01291 627124.