CWMBRAN High School's new school tie is available for parents and carers to collect for free before the start of term.
Pupils are due to start back on Tuesday, September 5.
Earlier this year a group of pupils created a new motto and badge.
Now that the new-look school tie is ready, it's available for free.
Pupils are not allowed to visit the school before the start of term, only parents and carers can collect a tie.
If you're unable to do this before the new term, pupils will be given a tie on the first day back.
Ties are available from Mrs Woodcock in lower school on Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm, and on Friday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.
