Pupils are due to start back on Tuesday, September 5.

Earlier this year a group of pupils created a new motto and badge.

Now that the new-look school tie is ready, it's available for free.

Pupils are not allowed to visit the school before the start of term, only parents and carers can collect a tie.

If you're unable to do this before the new term, pupils will be given a tie on the first day back.

Ties are available from Mrs Woodcock in lower school on Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm, and on Friday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.