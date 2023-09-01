Ben James has been reported as missing after being last seen in Usk.

Mr James, 38, was last seen near the Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel in Usk at around 3.30pm today (Friday, September 1).

Gwent Police say they are are concerned for his welfare.

Mr James was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts and grey trainers.

He is described as white with ginger-brown hair and is currently walking with a limp due to a foot injury.

Help Gwent Police find missing man Ben James

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300294522," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"He has links to Goytre, St Julians and Caerleon.

"Ben is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."