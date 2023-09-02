We are only hours into a new month and already strike action is having an impact as train drivers with the Aslef union strike today amid an ongoing pay dispute.

This comes just days after the British Medical Association (BMA) revealed junior doctors and consultants in England would hold joint strike action in September and October in what they described as a “serious escalation” in their row with the Government over pay.

These are just a few examples of the strike action taking place this month.

These are the strikes taking place in September

Here is a full round-up of all the major strike action taking place in September 2023.

September 1

Train Drivers (England only)

Train services across the UK are set to be crippled today as members of the driver union Aslef go on strike in a dispute over pay which has been going on for over a year.

There will be 16 train companies affected by today's strike action:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

c2c

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

Great Western Railway

Island Line

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

The union has also banned overtime on Saturday (September 2).

Solidarity with all our members taking strike action today.

September 2

Rail workers

Raik workers part of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out tomorrow (Saturday, September 2) in its dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

There will be 14 train operators impacted by this strike action:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia,

LNER,

East Midlands Railway,

c2c,

Great Western Railway,

Northern Trains,

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express,

Avanti West Coast,

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

September 5 - 18

Pension Regulator workers

Staff at the Pensions Regulator will strike for two weeks in a dispute over pay from September 5 to 18.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 1,000 Brighton-based workers will take action from September 5-18.

The union said they have been offered a 3% pay rise while civil servants in other government departments receive at least 4.5%.

September 19

Hospital consultants (England only)

September 20

Hospital consultants (England only)

Junior doctors (England only)

Junior doctors and consultants will hold a joint strike for the first time in the history of the health service in what has been described as a “serious escalation” in their row with the Government over pay.

The BMA revealed the co-ordinated industrial action will take place across two months - September and October.

Consultants had already announced plans to walk out for 48 hours from September 19 and will be joined by their junior colleagues on September 20.

Junior doctors will then continue their strike on September 21 and 22.

Both consultants and junior doctors will then strike together on October 2, 3 and 4.

September 21

Hospital consultants (England only)

Junior doctors (England only)

September 22

Junior doctors (England only)

September 23

Junior doctors (England only)

For more details on any of these strikes or to keep up to date with new strike dates when they are announced visit the union websites.