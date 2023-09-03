We all have a favourite homemade dish that we go back to again and again without fail - whether it's a cupboard staple or the ultimate comfort meal.

Now new research, conducted by the supermarket Tesco, has been published and the country's top ten favourite home cooked dinners have been revealed.

Whether you're a sucker for a spaghetti bolognese or you can't get enough of a cottage pie, these meals might be a regular feature in your kitchens or they could just inspire tonight's tea.

What are the UK's favourite home cooked meals?





Tesco's research has found the the country's favourite home cooked meal is a Roast Dinner with 39% of the vote.

Spaghetti bolognese follows in second place with 37% and chicken with vegetables (33%) ranks in the third spot.

Here is the rest of the top 10 - do you agree? Is your favourite on the list? Let us know in the comments.

Roast dinner Spaghetti Bolognese Chicken and vegetables (e.g., wings, thighs, breasts) Pizza Stir fry Toasties/sandwiches Fish and chips Cottage/shepherd’s pie Lasagne Sausage and mash

