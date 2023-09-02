DOG owners have been warned not to let their four legged friends into bed with them this winter.
As we move into the colder months, they will impact not just us, but also our pets.
Experts at bed and mattress retailer Happy Beds have revealed why you should avoid sharing a bed with your furry friends this Autumn.
The season means dogs and cats begin to shed excessive amounts of hair. Pets who shed seasonally will shed their lightweight coats to prepare for a heavier winter coat.
Experts at Happy Beds said: “This excessive shedding can last up to 3-4 weeks, usually ending in November and pose health risks if you often share a bed with your pet.
“The loose hairs in the bedding can cause a lot of irritation to not only yourself as the owner but your pet too. This fur can also harbour bugs and germs that can be passed onto you as you sleep.
“It’s commonly misconstrued that fur is the main cause of these risks but it is in fact animal dander that can cause serious health problems.
“This protein is found in the pet’s hair, saliva, skin, and waste and is made up of minuscule particles which are where the risk lies.
“Dander is tiny and can be inhaled easily through the air causing potential problems with breathing and the lungs. This irritation can eventually lead to asthma in severe cases.
“Loose hair in the bed can heavily impact the quality of sleep too as breathing in this polluted air can add strain to the respiratory system causing the body to not fully rest at night.”
Top tips for shedding pets
These are Happy Beds’ top tips for dealing with shedding season in your pets:
- Avoid sleeping directly with shedding pets, especially during this time.
- Add an air humidifier to the bedroom to remove dander and aid breathing.
- Brush your pet daily to remove excess fur and reduce shedding.
- Take your pet to a professional groomer every 6-8 weeks to stay on top of the shedding. Use of de-shedding shampoo can also reduce the volume of shedding from your pet.
- Purchase attachments for your vacuum that specifically target pet hair.
- Use de-shedding tools and mitts to scrape and remove the excess fur.
