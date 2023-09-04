Thousands of families in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are missing out on the free food vouchers that could help with the cost of living crisis.

The vouchers, available through the NHS Healthy Start scheme, can be used to buy health food such as milk, infant formula, fruit and vegetables.

More than 200,000 families have been warned they are missing out on the Healthy Start scheme.

NHS Healthy Start scheme vouchers worth £442 can be claimed by families on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and more (Image: Getty)

The scheme offers support to families with young children and pregnant women who are on a low income and receiving qualifying benefits.

Those eligible could receive top-ups of £4.25 or £8.50 per week based on their child’s age.

Who is eligible for free food vouchers?





You can apply by email or phone if you’re at least 10 weeks pregnant, or have at least one child under 4 years old, and get Income Support, Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit run-on) and you do not get Child Tax Credit, or Pension Credit (which includes the child addition).

You can also apply by email or phone if you’re at least 10 weeks pregnant and either under 18 years old and not getting any benefits, getting Child Tax Credit and not getting Working Tax Credit and your family’s annual income is £16,190 or less, or getting income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

You can view full eligibility criteria, and apply online, here.

Which? call for greater publicity of NHS Healthy Start scheme

Sue Davies, Which? head of consumer rights and food policy, said: “The Healthy Start scheme has potential to help many hard-up families who are struggling with the unrelenting cost of living crisis and have had to skip meals or use food banks as a result.

“However, poor take-up means millions of pounds’ worth of help is going unclaimed.

“There is an important role for the government to expand the scheme and increase its value, but we're also calling on supermarkets to help customers by better promoting what is available and providing extra top-ups for those who use the scheme.

“Supermarkets also need to make it easier for all customers to work out which items offer the best value for money, by making sure their pricing is clear and easily comparable between items.

“Supermarkets must ensure everyone has access to basic, affordable food ranges, especially in areas where they are most needed.”