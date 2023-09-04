John Etheridge, 53, from Cwmbran was caught in an undercover sting talking sexually online to who he thought was a 12-year-old Cardiff schoolgirl.

After his arrest last year, he was also found to have stored indecent pictures of children on his mobile phone.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Etheridge has a previous conviction for similar offences in 2013 for which he was sentenced to a community order.

The defendant began contacting the “girl” last March and ask her to send him pictures of her and to perform a sexual act on herself.

Prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths said: “He told her, ‘I bet you look good topless.’

“The defendant would ask her if she would wear sexy underwear.

“He promised he wouldn’t show any pictures to anyone else or put them online.

“When the defendant was arrested he told the police he got an adrenaline rush and a thrill from the communication.

“He mostly answered no comment in relation to questions about his sexual preferences, but denied being sexually attracted to children.”

Etheridge pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and possession of seven indecent images of children.

The offences were committed between March and April 2022.

Ieuan Bennett mitigating for the defendant said his client had been suffering from depression and “drinking too much”.

The court heard Etheridge is a health and safety advisor who "could do very well".

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told Mr Bennett: “These persistent offences over a period of over a month shows that he did have an unhealthy interest in children sexually.”

Turning to Etheridge, he said: “It's time that you realise that you have a serious problem.”

The defendant was jailed for 10 months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to attend 35 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and complete 30 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Etheridge, now of East Road, Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, must also perform 150 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant has to register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2033.

He also has to pay £420 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.