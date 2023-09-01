The supermarket giant announced earlier this year plans to open 40 new stores across the UK in 2023, as well as revealing 30 ideal locations for new sites.

Aldi has more than 990 stores in the UK and is aiming to expand its property portfolio to around 1200 with a planned investment of more than £400m in in-store development.

Aldi said: "Our sustained growth means we are continually expanding our property portfolio to help achieve our ever-growing goals for 2023.

"We have ambitious acquisition and development plans and prefer to purchase freehold, town centre or edge of centre sites suitable for property development in towns with a population of 15,000 or more.

"We are willing to explore all opportunities including developer led schemes and existing or new retail units."

Barry was revealed on the original list earlier this year as one location Aldi was looking at to build a new store.

But the supermarket giant has now added two more locations in south Wales to the list.

South Wales locations where Aldi wants to build new stores

Aldi is looking at the following locations in south Wales to build new stores:

Barry

Cardiff

Swansea

Other locations near the south Wales area the supermarket giant is also looking at for new stores include:

Bristol

Penzance

Plymouth

Exmouth

Exeter

Hereford

Ivybridge

Requirements for potential Aldi sites

As well as revealing locations where it would like to build new stores across the UK, Aldi has also outlined a number of requirements a potential site must meet.

These site requirements include:

Minimum two-acre site to accommodate 18-20k square foot unit and at least 100 parking spaces

Prominent main road frontage

Must be either central or on the edge of a town centre with a population of 15,000 or more

The location must also be at least 1.5km from an existing store or potential site for a relocation

If you think you have a site in the mentioned locations that meet these requirements you can contact Aldi by emailing info.nationalproperty@aldi.co.uk.