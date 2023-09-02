Touring Club is difficult to miss with its uber-cool all-black front, futuristic metallic grid decking, and that giant by-fold window.

The bar opened to much interest, introducing a sleek yet simple wine and nibbles menu catered by one of Wales’ most successful chefs Bryn Williams.

Breakfast is now at Touring Club (Image: Newsquest)

Williams and the team are now introducing a breakfast menu and like everything at the Touring Club, it’s simply well done.

We met head chef Julian Biggs, who served us a treat that turned a rainy Wednesday morning into something a little special.

With the weather feeling very much autumnal (something it has felt most of summer…) Touring Club, in Penarth, had the fire on and welcomed us in for a late breakfast of smoked salmon, soft-boiled egg and goats curd (delish!) on fresh sourdough bread, along with their take on the classic bacon butty.

But Touring Club ain’t gunna give you just a bacon butty - on white bread, with a big dollop of red sauce. No, no, no. This is a joint run by people who have travelled the world and want to bring their experiences back to Penarth – hence the name “touring” club.

The smoked bacon and Brioche roll came with an egg, fried in butter, perfectly garnished with salt, pepper and a few chilli flakes – just to give that extra kick in the morning.

TC's take on muesli (Image: Newsquest)

The bacon butty! (Image: Newsquest)

To accompany the bacon roll we had Coaltown coffee – for me, currently the best coffee in town – and freshly squeezed orange juice.

Salmon with the soft boiled egg (Image: Newsquest)

Best coffee in town? (Image: Newsquest)

Being a review, we couldn’t have just one dish, so we went for the current signature breakfast dish TC are offering – their salmon and boiled egg on sourdough.

The salmon was disgustingly fresh and seasoned beautifully with a boiled egg, just cooked right, running over the top of the dish, while spread across the sourdough was the unusual yet delightful compliment of goats curd, all expertly crafted by chef behind the counter-top Mr Chris Ruck.

The mushrooms on Tahini yoghurt (Image: Supplied)

Morning pastries! (Image: Newsquest)

Head chef Mr Biggs said TC is introducing the breakfast menu to allow Penarthians the opportunity to start their day a little differently.

“There are a few places doing breakfast, but nowhere is doing a TC version,” said Mr Biggs.

“We want to do breads, coffees, pastries, with an international feel using local ingredients in a creative way.”

Head chef Julian Biggs (Image: Newsquest)

Simple but quality (Image: Newsquest)

The ingredients really are local – with the veg bought at the local arcade and the meat supplied by local butchers.

The current menu and prices (Image: Newsquest)

Breakfast expertly put together by chef Chris Ruck (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Biggs hoped people would be pleasantly surprised when they came for a Touring Club breakfast.

“They’re going to come and find a really nice, warm welcome, either in the sun on the terrace, or inside next to the fire.”

Touring Club is currently serving breakfast from 8.30am to 11.45am Wednesday to Sunday, with hot food served from 9.30am. The menu is likely to vary week to week.