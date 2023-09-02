- Newport hosts Pride in the Port
- Pride Parade from John Frost Square at 11am
- Stow Hill will be closed between 11am and 12pm to accommodate parade.
- Deputy Minister Hannah Blythyn opening main event at 1pm
- Cheeky Girls, known for the song Cheeky Cheeky (Touch My Bum), to appear
