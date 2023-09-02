A GWENT Police officer is set to face a disciplinary hearing over allegations of “gross misconduct”.
PC Kyle Stevens is accused of “discreditable” behaviour that was in breach of the force’s professional standards.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “This is alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proven, would justify PC 2605 Kyle Stevens’ dismissal from Gwent Police without notice.
“The identity of victims/witnesses will be protected during the hearing as appropriate.”
The hearing is due to take place at in Cwmbran on Tuesday, September 5.
