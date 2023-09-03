The findings, compiled by the Older People's Commissioner for Wales, who has called on local authorities to work with businesses to expand public toilet provision.

The commissioner, Helena Herklots CBE, also said it was "crucial" that improved information about public toilets is made available to older people in non-digital formats.

Ms Herklots' research has also found difficulty in accessing public toilets can discourage older people from going out, while more than half of those surveyed saying they deliberately dehydrate themselves to reduce the chance of them needing the toilets when out and about.

Ms Herklots said: "The discomfort of needing the toilet but being unable to find one is something we’ve all experienced, and the findings of my survey highlight just how much of an issue this can be for older people in Wales.

“Older people regularly tell me that a lack of public toilets in their area can discourage or even prevent them from getting out and about and doing the things that matter to them, leaving people feeling excluded and ‘trapped’ in their homes, something reflected in wider research.

“This means that getting out and about to enjoy the bank holiday with family and friends will simply not be an option for many older people.

Ms Herklots added: "We also need to see longer-term strategic action at a national level to improve public toilet provision, which has plummeted in recent years."

In 2019, Caerphilly County Borough Council controversially closed five council-run public toilets across the borough. However, a number of these were later taken over by groups such as community councils and the Caerphilly Taxi Drivers' Association.

Wales Seniors Forum chair, Gareth Parsons, said: "The closure of most of the department stores and their facilities has left many pensioners unwilling to visit town centres as they used to.

"There is a National Toilets map but it’s online only which further isolates the digitally excluded, this is more than half of the pensioners in Wales.”