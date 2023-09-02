The I’m A Celeb star shared an emotional post on Instagram featuring the couple’s children, eight-year-old Summer and two-year-old Albie.

The pictures showed the adorable family on holiday at Disneyland Paris, as they huddled together in front of the iconic pink castle.

As Rebecca, 34, cradled her pregnancy bump, the caption said: “Our own bit of magic.

“Baby number 3 on the way.

“#pregnancy #disneylandparis #3”

Heptathlon legend Dame Jessica Ennis Hill commented: “Congratulations,” along with a love heart emoji.

Many fans also shared their well wishes, as one wrote: “Awww lush news congratulations to you both xx”

Rebecca won two gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics in the 400-metre freestyle and 800-metre freestyle, breaking the world record of Janet Evans in the 800-metre final.

“This was the first time for a century that a British swimmer had won more than one gold medal at an Olympic Games, when Henry Taylor won two golds in 1908,” writes the Olympics website.

Previously, Rebecca revealed she suffered a miscarriage in August 2022 as she posted a picture in hospital holding a cup of tea after "emergency surgery."

At the time, she said in the caption: “On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12 week scan only to discover we’ve had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery.

Rebecca Adlington has shared pictures of her family on holiday at Disneyland Paris (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday. After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place.

“I can’t thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive. It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support.”

She continued to say: “@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven’t managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we’ll get through it.

“Once I’m able to leave hospital I’m extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!"