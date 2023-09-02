In a statement released by Fulham FC, his family said: “Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023.

“He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

His son Dodi Fayed who was an Egyptian film producer, died alongside Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Everyone at Fulham was incredibly saddened to learn of the death of our former Owner and Chairman, Mohamed Al Fayed.



We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he did for our Club, and our thoughts now are with his family and friends at this sombre time. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 1, 2023

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Fulham Football Club paid tribute to the businessman

“We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he did for our Club, and our thoughts now are with his family and friends at this sombre time.”

Who owns Harrods now?





Mr Al Fayed took control of Harrods in 1985 and he had also purchased the Ritz hotel in Paris in 1979.

In 2010, he decided to sell Harrods to Qatar’s royal family for a reported £1.5 billion.

The famous department store in London is now owned by Harrods Ltd, a company currently owned by the state of Qatar via its sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority.

Billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed was buried at London Central Mosque on Friday 1 September.



Mr Al Fayed was known for being the owner of Fulham FC between 1997 and 2013 but three years after selling Harrods, he sold Fulham FC, to Shahid Khan, owner of American football team Jacksonville Jaguars, who has now owned the club for 10 years.

Mr Al Fayed had once shown the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson around Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage in 1999.

In 2011 he installed a statue "in honour" of the singer outside Fulham’s ground, which was later taken down in 2013.

How many children did Mohamed Al Fayed have and what is his wealth?





Mr Al Fayed was married twice and had five children.

He was named the fourth richest person in Scotland on the Sunday Times Rich List 2023 with a fortune of £1.69 billion.