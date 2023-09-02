As the likes of Angela Rippon, Adam Thomas, Zara McDermott and Layton Williams are among the stars taking to the dance floor this autumn, the first images have been revealed.

The dazzling snaps were taken from the Strictly 2023 trailer which is set to air today (September 2) on BBC One.

Footage will show professional dancers such as Gorka Márquez, Giovanni Pernice, Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe performing a dance routine which was filmed at the Tate Britain in London.

Who will professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova be partnered with this year on Strictly? (Image: BBC Studios/Robin Lee-Perrella)

The performance will open the launch show when it takes place later this month.

The BBC releases first images from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 trailer

The broadcaster has released four images, one showing the full line-up of the Strictly professional dancers, wearing gold and black themed outfits.

Another features Nadiya Bychkova draped in gold material, whilst Vito Coppola wearing a black leather suit and Jowita Przystal in a black sequin two-piece can be seen in motion.

The final picture shows Graziano Di Prima and Katya Jones performing in a gold ensemble.

Vito Coppola and Jowita Przystal feature in the performance for the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 trailer (Image: BBC Studios/Robin Lee-Perrella)

Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 - see the full line-up

Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington

Former newsreader Angela Rippon

Stage and screen star Layton Williams

Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Comedian Eddie Kadi

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon

Love Island’s Zara McDermott

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas

BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach

Could Graziano Di Prima or Katya Jones lift the glitter ball this year on Strictly? (Image: BBC Studios/Robin Lee-Perrella)

Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE

Eastenders star Bobby Brazier

Casualty star Nigel Harman

British tennis player Annabel Croft

Former Family Fortunes host and Coronation Street actor Les Dennis

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?





Although there’s been a lot of build-up to the entertainment show, no official date for Strictly returning to our TV screens has been reported yet.

The BBC says that it will announce the exact date of the launch show in due course.