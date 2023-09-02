WITH the celebrity contestants for this year's Strictly Come Dancing recently announced, the BBC has now issued another exciting update about the upcoming series.
As the likes of Angela Rippon, Adam Thomas, Zara McDermott and Layton Williams are among the stars taking to the dance floor this autumn, the first images have been revealed.
The dazzling snaps were taken from the Strictly 2023 trailer which is set to air today (September 2) on BBC One.
Footage will show professional dancers such as Gorka Márquez, Giovanni Pernice, Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe performing a dance routine which was filmed at the Tate Britain in London.
The performance will open the launch show when it takes place later this month.
The BBC releases first images from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 trailer
The broadcaster has released four images, one showing the full line-up of the Strictly professional dancers, wearing gold and black themed outfits.
Another features Nadiya Bychkova draped in gold material, whilst Vito Coppola wearing a black leather suit and Jowita Przystal in a black sequin two-piece can be seen in motion.
The final picture shows Graziano Di Prima and Katya Jones performing in a gold ensemble.
Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 - see the full line-up
- Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington
- Former newsreader Angela Rippon
- Stage and screen star Layton Williams
- Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy
- Comedian Eddie Kadi
- Irish presenter Angela Scanlon
- Love Island’s Zara McDermott
- Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas
- BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda
- Coronation Street's Ellie Leach
- Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE
- Eastenders star Bobby Brazier
- Casualty star Nigel Harman
- British tennis player Annabel Croft
- Former Family Fortunes host and Coronation Street actor Les Dennis
When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?
Although there’s been a lot of build-up to the entertainment show, no official date for Strictly returning to our TV screens has been reported yet.
The BBC says that it will announce the exact date of the launch show in due course.
