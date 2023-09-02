Head organiser of the event Adam Smith was overcome with emotion at the number of people who showed to support the Pride movement today September 2 – and there were a lot.

The parade, which started at 11am from John Frost Square, saw nearly the whole of Market Street full of colour, flags and costumes in what was extraordinary scenes in the city led by the brilliant marching band VB Samba.

Watch the video of hundreds of people at Pride parade in Newport, today, September 2.

After the parade, which ended on the riverfront, there were hundreds of stalls set up and two stages which played host to comedy, music, and some cheeky fun that only a Pride celebration can do.

And speaking of cheeky, the festivities continued late into the evening with the appearance of Cheeky Girls themselves Gabriela and Monica Irimia who were scheduled to appear at club Atlantica at 8pm.

For head organiser Mr Smith, he could not believe how well the day had gone.

“I have never felt so proud,” said Mr Smith.

“I expected a couple of hundred people, but the lines are a mile long! I am so emotional, there are just so many people, it’s just, wow!”

Thousands showed up to the event (Image: Newsquest)

Newport came out in support of Pride (Image: Newsquest)

Family fun for all (Image: Newsquest)

This is only the second time the event was held, with a successful, but far smaller-scale event held last year.

Among those appearing on stage was former Newport City Council leader Baroness Debbie Wilcox, who is openly gay, and said it was unbelievable how much her home had changed

“Who would have thought this would happen when we had our first Pride in the park and now we are right in the city centre,” said Baroness Wilcox.

“Things have changed so much in Newport in my lifetime. The friends and allies we now have in the LGBTQ community is wonderful and we are putting Newport on the map doing this today.”

Hundreds dressed up for the occasion (Image: Newsquest)

Even the pooches dressed up! (Image: Newsquest)

People had a lot of fun (Image: Newsquest)

One of the special guests was the Welsh Government's deputy minister for social justice at the Senedd Hannah Blythyn, who was one of just three openly gay Senedd Members when she was elected in 2016, and thanked the “trailblazers” of the past.

Ms Blythyn said: “I am so pleased to be here. Just to see how Pride has gone from strength to strength, it is amazing to see so many people taking part.

“I want to express my gratitude to the trailblazers before us who paved the way and allowed us to stand here today.”

The parade was led by the fantastic VB Samba band (Image: Newsquest)

Everyone was in good spirits (Image: Newsquest)

Events were put on all day (Image: Newsquest)

Leader of Newport City Council councillor Jane Mudd also made an appearance and thanked the volunteers.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am this has happened in Newport,” said Cllr Mudd.

“What makes me particularly proud is this is a community-led event. If it wasn’t for the volunteers this would not have happened.

“I want young people to be themselves here in Newport, our proud city.”