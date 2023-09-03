Many publications in Wales are struggling due to underfunding and successive cuts, hence, impacting the working conditions of writers.

Gareth Leaman, who writes on politics with a specific focus on life in Gwent, said: "It's never felt like a viable option to obtain a liveable income from writing.

"I joined the campaign because there is a great community of writers in Wales full of supportive people, so I am always keen to do what I can, especially concerning something so crucial, improving their living and working conditions."

The campaign led by author Mike Parker was launched after numerous writers said they were concerned about slipping into poverty.

In a survey from the Society of Authors, median income of full-time authors fell by more than 60 per cent over the past 16 years.

Mr Parker believes that it is difficult for writers to earn a decent living.

He said: "From the point of view of a freelance writer, it is becoming increasingly difficult to earn a reasonable living.”

Through this campaign, he aims to highlight the urgent need of underfunding and successive cuts being made to magazines and websites funded by the Books Council of Wales (BCW).

"Almost all the freelance writers work far beyond their allotted hours, for a very low wage and the conditions are utterly unsustainable and almost Dickensian”, he added.

In April this year, the BCW, with Creative Wales announced a £400,000 fund to strengthen the publishing industry in Wales. Grants of up to £40,000 were introduced too.

Emily Trahair, from Welsh magazine Planet, said: "This fund was very much to be welcomed, and we would support its aims, but this doesn't address the main urgency, which is underfunding and successive grant reductions that are essential for balancing the budgets of magazines and websites in light of rising costs.

"This grant scheme is for supplementary activity. It takes a lot of time to apply, leading more unpaid overtime with no guarantee of success."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Our annual funding to the BCW is helping to support the publishing sector. Through our co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru, an additional £135,000 has been made available to the BCW to support Welsh language magazines.”

Mr Parker sees the future of Welsh writers as rather difficult. He said: "We are expected to produce more for less, and this is entirely unsustainable."