This most iconic vision, especially when silhouetted against a night time sky, has been now obliterated by a monstrous three-storey visitor centre.

For the amount of people who will use it a single storey block well away from the bridge would have been sufficient.

Who will want to take pictures of this 120-year-old monument in the future with this modern eyesore in the frame?

A notice statement on the fence surrounding the new works says the Transporter Bridge remains a operational part of the city skyline for future generations. A strange ironic concept as the perfect skyline has now been ruined for ever by the very existence of a building erected to promote it and secure its future.

Roland Granville

Caerleon

