ONE of the best places to view the magnificence of the Newport Transporter Bridge structure is from Brunel Street in Pill, looking directly across the River Usk.
This most iconic vision, especially when silhouetted against a night time sky, has been now obliterated by a monstrous three-storey visitor centre.
For the amount of people who will use it a single storey block well away from the bridge would have been sufficient.
Who will want to take pictures of this 120-year-old monument in the future with this modern eyesore in the frame?
A notice statement on the fence surrounding the new works says the Transporter Bridge remains a operational part of the city skyline for future generations. A strange ironic concept as the perfect skyline has now been ruined for ever by the very existence of a building erected to promote it and secure its future.
Roland Granville
Caerleon
