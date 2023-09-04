Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Pearl Noelle Daniel was born on August 11, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Catherine and James Daniel, of Pontllanfraith, and her sibling is Flynn, six.

Griffyn Stephen Mark Brill was born on April 21, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. He is the first child of Ellie and Adam Brill, of Newbridge.

Harry James Green was born on August 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 1oz. He is the first child of Robert and Chelsea Green, of Monmouth.

Armani Catherine Carter was born on August 14, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 5oz. Her parents are Emma Wooding and Zion Carter, of Blaenavon, and her siblings are Tia-Mai, 11, Rosie-Leigh, nine, Achilles, four, and Addie-Lyn, two.

Iver Paul David Keenan was born on July 31, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 7oz. His parent are Jason Keenan and Lauren Rout, of Newport, and his siblings are Summer Rout, one, and Eli Rout, seven.