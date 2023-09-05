On the ancient beams of the cavernous medieval pub Ye Olde Murenger House it says first built in 1530.

The pub, on Newport’s High Street, is said to have replaced former pub Fleur de Lys all the way back in the 17th century.

Now, another major entry is being written into the pub's long history, with a change of management taking effect at the beginning of this month.

Rob and Julie Jones have ran the legendary pub for around 30 years, but now they are stepping aside and passing the historical venue on to someone else.

In an emotional tribute, one of the pub’s patrons, who wanted to remain anonymous, paid testament to Rob and Julie’s work, saying they made a truly friendly community pub.

“Rob and Julie have been such incredibly wonderful hosts during their time,” said the patron.

“They’ve also managed a whole wealth of lovely staff over the years, who (all together) have created such a lovely place to have a pint and make new friends.

“It’s always been a community pub and had a great atmosphere due to Rob and Julie’s friendliness and the welcome they provide.”

The pub sits in an iconic building in Newport with a white exterior and stunning wooden beams.

The pub’s unusual name comes from the medieval job of a “murenger” - a person who collected tolls for the repair of the town walls.

Across one of the beams inside the pub says, “Welcome to Ye Olde Murenger the oldest pub in Newport, built in 1530.”

That statement may not just be for decoration, but could very well be accurate, with a building on the site first mentioned in 1533 – believed to be a townhouse.

In the 17th Century, the house became a pub called the Fleur de Lys.

According to Cadw the original building was a single-storey stone structure, which was demolished in 1816 and replaced by the current public house, established in 1819.

The current building is Grade II listed.

The mysterious patron, who paid tribute to the Jones’ moved to Cardiff but endeavours to return to Ye Olde Murenger when he can.

He paid tribute not only to the pub’s historical heritage, but musical heritage too.

“Rob is a keen DJ and a walking encyclopedia of musical knowledge, and the legendary music scene in Newport has always been very important to the pub, its trade and its patrons.

“Pre-gig and post gig pints ahoy!”

