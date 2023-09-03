The teen, just 16, is from Triedyrhiw, a village just south of Merthyr Tydfil.

However, it's said the teen, called Kirsten, has links to Monmouthshire's Abertillery.

She is also said to have links to Bridgend.

Kirsten was last seen Saturday evening (Image: South Wales Argus)

Kirsten was last seen on Saturday, August 2, at 8.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 296042.