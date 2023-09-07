Brought to you by
Working Wales (delivered by Careers Wales), Newport City Council’s Communities for Work Plus (CfW+) team and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
A free careers and job fair will be held in Newport on Wednesday 20 September, providing vital employability support for school and college leavers, job seekers and career changers.
Your Future Careers Fair will take place in the upstairs area of Newport Market between 12pm and 3pm and has been organised by Working Wales, (delivered by Careers Wales), Newport City Council’s Communities for Work Plus (CfW+) team and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Free to attend, anyone aged 16+ can come along on the day to access careers advice and guidance from expert careers advisers from Working Wales and mentoring and support from CfW+.
The event will highlight the wide range of options available including information on training opportunities and apprenticeship as well as practical help to get work ready.
There will also be an opportunity to meet local training providers and engage with employers and chat about current vacancies.
*In addition to the organisers, those attending include:
- People Plus
- ITEC
- Aspirations Training
- Newport Youth Association
- Newport Youth Service
- Accent on education
- Newport and District Group Training Association
- Motivational Preparation College for Training (MPCT)
- Welsh Ambulance
- Gwent Police
- Royal Welsh Guards
- NHS Shared Services Partnership
- Aneurin Bevan University Health Board
- Transport For Wales
- Blue Cross
- Tesco
- Lidl
- Willmott Dixon
- Lovells
- The Celtic Manor
- Premier Inn
- Acorn
- Newport/Cardiff CB Civil Services
- We Care Wales
- AbiCare
- Corps Security
- 1st Impressions
Working Wales and CfW+ will be able to support attendees during the event and will also offer the option to book a follow-up one-to-one session to help them further. On-going support could include exploring options further, help with looking for a job, training or apprenticeship opportunities, sourcing funding to upskill, support with CVs and applications or help with interview skills.
Paty Wysom, an operational development manager from Working Wales, said: “We are looking forward to delivering this event and helping to provide vital employability support to people across Newport.
“Partnership events like this help to show the wealth of support and opportunities that are available, and it is much more accessible for customers when that support can be accessed in one place.”
Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for residents who are looking for work or training to pop along and chat to employers and other experts about the opportunities that are available.
“I would like to thank our partners for working with us to pull together this key event in a great location and the business and other organisations who are attending.”
Ian Mattey, South-East Wales DWP Employer & Partnerships said “We are really looking forward to this event in Newport Market which is a fantastic venue.
"The partners have secured a diverse and impressive array of employment and training opportunities covering something for everyone. I’m sure the event will be a great success.”
This event is free to attend and there is no need to book. To find out more about Working Wales visit: Working Wales | Working Wales (gov.wales)
*Attendees correct at time of writing. Could be liable to change.
