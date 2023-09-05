Food by Chanelle Queen of Burgers, which is based on Mill Parade in Newport, opened in September 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has gone from strength to strength cooking up fresh food each day.

Along with the business recently being awarded the top food hygiene rating (five – excellent) the family run burger van has launched an indoor seating area - plus a collaboration with another independent business.

Food By Chanelle Queen of Burgers is run by Chanelle Healey – who worked with her father on a burger van and was inspired to open her own after he died – and her partner Martyn Pugh.

Speaking of the excellent food hygiene rating, Ms Healey said: “We couldn’t be prouder of ourselves for being awarded a five food hygiene rating.

“We want to say thank you to all of our amazing customers for their ongoing support.”

The introduction of indoor seating at the venue has also meant more options for food fans to tuck into their meals - with people already able to enjoy al fresco dining on the nearby outdoor benches.

The indoor seating area – which includes hand washing facilities – will allow customers to enjoy their food even on rainy or cold days.

The dining area is separate to the van in which food is prepared, coked and served – it is just to the left-hand side and is a neutral, clean, dry space.

It’s hard to miss with street art decorating the unit, including an image of Ms Healey along with some of the food options on offer.

Plus, for those fancying a treat with their meal – Food by Chanelle Queen of Burgers has now launched a collaboration with Bonkers Bakes Newport, which is based on Brynglas Road.

The burger van now offers chocolate crunch (with or without pink custard) along with old school sponge, all freshly baked each morning at Bonkers Bakes Newport.

You can follow Food by Chanelle Queen of Burgers on Facebook and on Instagram.

Bonkers Bakes Newport is also available on Facebook and Instagram.