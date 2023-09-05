IWAN EVANS, 18, of St David’s Close, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MOLLY HANNAH GRAY, 27, of Aberthaw Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Station Street on March 6.

LESLIE THOMAS, 77, of Schooner Avenue, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A48 on March 24.

JOHN LIS, 33, of Phillips Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Heol Aneurin on February 11.

JOHN HENRY, 38, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS PHELPS, 31, of Greenways, Ebbw Vale must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on George Street on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MEGAN SANTINI, 35, of Lavery Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Usk Way on March 14.

HEATHER YEARSLEY, 31, of Thompson Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on March 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAROLYN WILLIAMS, 56, of Heol Gwyn Lliw, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on April 20

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL EWERS, 38, of Graig Y Nos, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Attlee Way, Cefn Golau on March 11.

ANEURIN CARADOC JONES, 59, of Bryn Y Fran Avenue, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £706 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a handheld mobile phone and using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on Pontygwindy Road on March 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOIN CHOUDHURY, 47, of Cyril Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Corporation Road on March 15.

JONATHAN DADDOW, aged 35, of Aberfawr Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on Abertridwr Road on March 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL ELLIOT, 35, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a vehicle on Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Caerphilly on February 16 which was not fitted with an offside headlight which complied with regulations.