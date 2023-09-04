At around 6pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 3) a fire broke out at the top of a telegraph pole carrying cables along Tranch Road in Pontypool.

The fire was small at first, confined to the top of the pole.

However, in footage captured by Lily Thomas - who was celebrating her 14th birthday in a nearby restaurant at the time - a small explosion can be heard.

The restaurant was left without power and quickly evacuated through the rear.

"No one knew what was happening, it was sparking everywhere," an eyewitness said

"It sounded like shots being fired.

"We were told to get out the back exit so we just ran."

She said all in the area were "shocked".

"It was bizarre," she said.

"The staff in the restaurant were absolutely amazing and outstanding mind.

"Really acted in the right way. I take my hat of to them."

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At approximately 5.50pm on Sunday, September 3, we received reports of a fire involving a telegraph pole in Pontypool.

"A crew from New Inn attended the scene and made the area safe.

"A stop message was received at approximately 6.50pm."