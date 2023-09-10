No, we’re not suggesting that you identify as a barnyard animal – but it’s worth taking a look around this “beautifully presented” barn conversion.

The unique property in Shirenewton is worth more than one million pounds; it is being marketed by Moon & Co, Chepstow and is listed on Rightmove.

The Old Barn, which has a rural setting, is approached by wrought iron gates with a driveway and parking for multiple vehicles, plus a car port cover and outbuilding.

The entrance hall includes solid oak stairs to the first floor, along with doors to the drawing room, ground floor WC, and a living room.

The drawing room boasts exposed beams along with a feature stonework chimney breast with an inset cast iron wood burner.

The sitting room also boasts these features, along with French doors leading to the gardens.

The ground floor also houses a “superb entertaining space” in the formal dining room which has vaulted ceiling and an exposed timber roof frame, along with French doors to the gardens.

The “bright and airy” kitchen and breakfast room is also based on The Old Barn’s ground floor.

The kitchen includes a range of base and eye level storage units along with a central island with granite effect worktops and numerous appliances.

From this room is a separate entrance hall with access to the driveway and a covered porch area which leads to a detached one-bedroom annex.

The annex – which helps make the property suitable for multigenerational living - includes a utility area, bedroom with en-suite, and living space.

On the first floor of The Old Barn are four bedrooms – including the master bedroom which has a Juliette balcony, vaulted ceilings, and a four-piece en-suite bathroom.

The first floor also houses the family bathroom, which includes a panelled bath with chrome mixer tap and a shower over.

The property also has “formal” gardens which include paved seating areas, lawned gardens, “well stocked” beds and borders, shrub trees, specimen planting, and additional grounds/paddock.

The full details of this listing, including mor images, can be found on Rightmove at https://rb.gy/3ushr