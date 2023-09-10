YOU’VE HEARD the saying 'were you born in a barn?' but what about living in a barn?

No, we’re not suggesting that you identify as a barnyard animal – but it’s worth taking a look around this “beautifully presented” barn conversion.

South Wales Argus: The Old Barn

The unique property in Shirenewton is worth more than one million pounds; it is being marketed by Moon & Co, Chepstow and is listed on Rightmove.

The Old Barn, which has a rural setting, is approached by wrought iron gates with a driveway and parking for multiple vehicles, plus a car port cover and outbuilding.

South Wales Argus: Outside

The entrance hall includes solid oak stairs to the first floor, along with doors to the drawing room, ground floor WC, and a living room.

South Wales Argus: Reception hall

The drawing room boasts exposed beams along with a feature stonework chimney breast with an inset cast iron wood burner.

South Wales Argus: Drawing room

The sitting room also boasts these features, along with French doors leading to the gardens.

South Wales Argus: Sitting room

The ground floor also houses a “superb entertaining space” in the formal dining room which has vaulted ceiling and an exposed timber roof frame, along with French doors to the gardens.

South Wales Argus: Dining room

The “bright and airy” kitchen and breakfast room is also based on The Old Barn’s ground floor.

The kitchen includes a range of base and eye level storage units along with a central island with granite effect worktops and numerous appliances.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen

From this room is a separate entrance hall with access to the driveway and a covered porch area which leads to a detached one-bedroom annex.

The annex – which helps make the property suitable for multigenerational living - includes a utility area, bedroom with en-suite, and living space.South Wales Argus: Annexe living areaSouth Wales Argus: Annexe kitchen area

On the first floor of The Old Barn are four bedrooms – including the master bedroom which has a Juliette balcony, vaulted ceilings, and a four-piece en-suite bathroom.

South Wales Argus: Master bedroom

South Wales Argus: En-suite

The first floor also houses the family bathroom, which includes a panelled bath with chrome mixer tap and a shower over.

South Wales Argus: Family barthoom

The property also has “formal” gardens which include paved seating areas, lawned gardens, “well stocked” beds and borders, shrub trees, specimen planting, and additional grounds/paddock.

South Wales Argus: Some of the gardens

South Wales Argus: Widlife gardens

The full details of this listing, including mor images, can be found on Rightmove at https://rb.gy/3ushr