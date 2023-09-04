A MAN has been arrested following a crash in Pontymister, Risca, which left two people - including a nine-year-old girl - with serious injuries.
The incident happened on the B4591 at around 6.30pm on Friday, September 1.
Two cars were involved in the crash, which saw Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service attend.
Two people - a 47-year-old man and a nine-year-old girl were taken to hospital for treatment.
According to eyewitnesses who were at the scene, the girl was sitting in the passenger side of the car at the time of the collision, with the driver having to be cut free.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.
He has since been released on conditional police bail.
