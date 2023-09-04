Loughlin is scheduled to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, September 4).

Officers from South Wales Police's roads policing unit conducted a "proactive stop" in the Llandaff North area of Cardiff in the early hours Saturday, September 2.

Loughlin was stopped by officers on Aberporth Road at around 4.20am and was arrested.

He has since been charged with drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Shane Loughlin 32, from Rumney, Cardiff, previously appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 22 - charged with dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on the M4 at around 10pm on March 3.

South Wales Police said the offences are not connected with the crash that happened in the early hours of 4 March on the A48 in St Mellons.

He entered a guilty plea.

Driver Rafel Jeanne from Cardiff and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith from Newport died in the collision on the A48.

South Wales Police charged Loughlin with the alleged offences while investigating the fatal collision and which they say involved the same vehicle.

Sophie Russon, from Newport, another passenger in the car, also survived the crash.