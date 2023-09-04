Don’t pack away the pool or barbeque yet, temperatures could soar up to 29 degrees in Chepstow and Monmouth.

The Met Office has ptredicted one last spell of warmer weather as schools gear up for the new term after a six-week break.

After the warm weather in June, the rest of the summer was wet and drizzly throughout July and August, with last month recorded as the wettest August since 2009.

Now as children put on their uniform and return to the classroom, people across Gwent and Monmouthshire can enjoy one last spell of hot weather.

People enjoy the sun as heatwave hits Gwent (Image: supplied)

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Bulmer, said: “As high pressure becomes established from this weekend, fine and settled conditions will develop and along with this we will see a rise in temperature across most parts of the UK next week.

"Many places can expect to see maximum temperatures rise to 25°C or above for several days, which would bring some locations into the realm of heatwave conditions.”

The mini heatwave is set to last for seven days, as temperatures are set to rise to 28 degrees from today.

The Met Office’s long forecast from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 17 promises that it will be fine and sunny for most.

The Jetstream which has delivered unsettled spells of weather to the UK is continuing to shift north, allowing higher pressure to build across the UK.

Warmer weather is expected to last into next week while feeling humid before temperatures are likely to return closer to normal during mid-September, staying above average.

Temperatures from today are expected to reach 28 degrees across Gwent and 29 degrees across Monmouthshire, before dropping to 26 and 25 for the rest of the week with the pollen count at medium.