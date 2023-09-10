Newport roller derby team, Riot City Ravens, is a women's group seeking members to take up the sport – the group is inviting women to join its ranks.

Whether a seasoned skater or just starting, those who join Riot City Ravens will have the opportunity to learn and improve at this electrifying sport.

The group is hosting two ‘learn to roller derby’ courses this autumn – one starting in October, another in November.

Who are Riot City Ravens?





Riot City Ravens have been playing roller derby for almost a decade, with the women’s team established in 2014.

Roller derby is a dynamic, fast-paced, full contact sport played on roller skates and is known for its community and camaraderie.

The Ravens have competed in the UK championships since 2017 and in 2023 combined with Bridgend Roller Derby as the Bravens, competing against formidable opponents like Cornwall, Surrey, and Severn Roller Torrent.

The Bravens alliance had a successful season showcasing the talent of South Wales, finishing second in their group with a victory against Surrey and sealing the match with a commanding score of 329-30 points.

Lucy Pitt, who joined the Ravens in 2022, said: “When I signed up to the Ravens beginner skating course in 2022, it was an impulse decision and I didn’t expect it to change my life in the way it has.

“Discovering roller derby and joining this team of enthusiastic and welcoming individuals has been one of the best decisions I have made.

“Being part of this community has brought fun, friendship, fitness, and lots of laughs.”

More on the courses:

Two learn to roller derby courses are available this autumn, starting on Wednesday October 4, and Wednesday, November 8.

These are hosted between 7pm and 9pm at Bettws Active Living Centre which is based at Newport High School.

To sign up people can go to the Riot City Ravens Facebook page or e-mail them via riotcityravens@gmail.com