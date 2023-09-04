COMPETITORS took to the River Wye in a wide variety of rafts on a sunny Sunday for the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race. The annual race goes from Monmouth Rowing Club to Tump Farm at Whitebrook. It is organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Pictures: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club
This group are staying afloat on their crocodile raft.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

This raft had extra terrestrial help.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Paddling hard in aid of St David's Hospice Care.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Participants hit the water for the raft race.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

This team working hard not to be flushed away.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Some worried faces here but they are still afloat.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Flying the flags for King Charles.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

This rather grand raft is making great progress on the river.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook.