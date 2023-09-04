COMPETITORS took to the River Wye in a wide variety of rafts on a sunny Sunday for the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race. The annual race goes from Monmouth Rowing Club to Tump Farm at Whitebrook. It is organised by Monmouth Rotary Club in aid of St David's Hospice Care and other local charities. Pictures: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This group are staying afloat on their crocodile raft.
This raft had extra terrestrial help.
Paddling hard in aid of St David's Hospice Care.
Participants hit the water for the raft race.
This team working hard not to be flushed away.
Some worried faces here but they are still afloat.
Flying the flags for King Charles.
This rather grand raft is making great progress on the river.
Competitors taking part in the 2023 Monmouth Raft Race from Monmouth to Whitebrook.
