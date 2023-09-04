Stephen Newton, 54, from Tredegar became involved in a drugs line supplying customers in Blaenau Gwent and Cardiff after he was “bullied and threatened” by others.

Prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths told Cardiff Crown Court this drugs operation was being run by a man called ‘Dean’ who has since been arrested.

She said: “The defendant was arrested on January 10 on suspicion of these offences and his reply to caution was: ‘Me? I never go out.’

“On that occasion his white iPhone was seized and his property was searched.

“It was noted there was evidence of needles and homemade pipes together with evidence of drug taking.”

Detectives found drug related messages on the iPhone referring to the sale of “nine whiskies and 12 brandies”.

This, Miss Griffiths, said these were references to crack cocaine and heroin respectively.

Newton, of Roderick Hill Court, Dukestown, Tredegar, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs between October 30 and November 3 last year.

The defendant had 31 previous convictions for 103 offences which included possession of drugs but none for their supply.

In 2017 he was handed a hospital order for robbing a woman in Abertillery after he threatened her with a needle.

He was jailed for 12 weeks in July for driving while disqualified.

Kevin Seal representing Newton said: “The defendant has never been involved in the supply of drugs before.

“He was a dupe and a donkey.

“These were short-lived and limited offences.”

The court heard how Newton suffered from physical and mental health difficulties and had slipped back into drug use.

He has also already served the equivalent of a 16-month jail sentence after being remanded in custody since January.

Judge Paul Hobson told Newtown: “You are a vulnerable individual and you were probably under the influence as well as under the direction of others in what you were doing.”

He was sentenced to a two-year community order and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Hobson told Newtown: “You’ve had difficulties with people attending your home.

“You have people that you can tell about any problems you have like the probation service and psychiatric nurse.

“You must tell them about any difficulties you have.

“I suspect, subject to the relevant paperwork being completed, that you should be released, I hope, later today.

“I hope that you can get some assistance and remain out of trouble.”