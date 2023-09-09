A team from the Welsh education inspection industry Estyn visited Undy Primary School in May and has recently published their findings.

Inspectors praised the school staff for providing “exceptional levels of care, support and guidance for pupils” through which they meet each child’s individual needs.

There was particular focus on the school’s dedication to the Welsh language and culture with inspectors calling it “ambitious” and “highly valued”. Inspectors defined it as “an outstanding aspect of the curriculum”.

The report said: “Nearly all staff are proactive in the development of Welsh language and incorporate Welsh skilfully into daily lessons.

“As a result, most pupils advance their Welsh language skills successfully.

“They are highly motivated to speak during Welsh lessons, around the school and at home.”

Students “are polite and treat their peers, staff and visitors with respect”.

“Pupils involved in leadership groups listen to the opinions and ideas of others effectively and make useful improvements to the school in response,” said the inspectors. “Most pupils show great pride in their school.

“They take their leadership roles very seriously. Most develop key interpersonal and leadership skills successfully as they take an active role in the life of the school.”

Over time, the students progress well with their education in all subjects.

They are encouraged to “develop their skills in the expressive arts” through extra-curricular clubs.

It was also noted that students with additional learning needs make good progress against individual targets and are given all the support required with “specific, achievable targets” set by staff who know them well.

The school was commended for the “clear vision to develop an authentic curriculum” used to develop all students.

Staff “have developed a well-being strategy that underpins the caring and nurturing culture of the school successfully”, meaning pupils feel “safe and secure”.

However, the report states on occasion, younger pupils are sat for too long, leading them to “miss out on valuable opportunities to learn through play and exploration”.

Overall, the school is noted as a “caring and inclusive environment” that has a “high priority on the well-being of its pupils”, as well as the staff.

Headmistress Cathy Edmunds said: “I am very proud to be headteacher of such a wonderful school. This report is a credit to all the staff, governors, parents and most of all the pupils who really are remarkable.”

Chair of Governors Neeta Baicher added: “This is a great outcome for UPS. The head, teachers and all staff work hard and are dedicated to the learners and the school.”