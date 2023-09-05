Joel Senkowych, 29, was banned from driving for 60 days after he admitted committing the offence on the A467 on Newport’s Tregwilym Road on May 28.

The defendant was at the wheel of an Audi RS car at the time, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court was told.

Senkowych, of Almond Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca was fined £576.

He will also have to pay a £230 surcharge and £90 costs.