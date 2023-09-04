Temperatures will be on the rise in the early part of this week, likely peaking on Wednesday and Thursday with 32°C possible in isolated spots in the southeast.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions with temperatures on the rise through the first half of this week.

“While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.”

However, dog owners are being warned to take extra precautions and make sure their pets remain safe during the heat.

RSPCA health warning to UK dog owners

Previous spells of hot weather sparked a warning from dog specialists at the RSPCA.

Esme Wheeler said: "The truth is walking dogs in hot weather can be a silent killer.

"While the majority would never leave our dogs in a car on a hot day, or even take our dogs for a really long walk in the heat, many people may still be putting their dogs at risk even on a short walk, or taking them to places such as fields and beaches with little or no shade.

"We have long-campaigned that dogs die in hot cars, but this year we’re highlighting that dogs die on hot walks, too. The message remains very simple – never leave a dog in a hot car because ‘not long’ is too long, and when it comes to walks, 'if in doubt, don’t go out.'"

Dr Dan O’Neill, associate professor companion animal epidemiology at the Royal Veterinary College, added: “Heat-related illness can lead to organ failure, brain damage and ultimately death.

“Most people know that dogs die in hot cars, but the reality is that more than 10 times as many dogs need veterinary treatment for heat-related illness following exercise as for being overheated in cars.

“It can take weeks for a dog to acclimatise to hot weather, so after a spell of cold weather, periods of hot weather can be particularly dangerous.”

Signs of heatstroke in dogs

Pet owners have been told of warning signs to look out for by vet groups, to ensure their dog is safe as mercury soars.

Dog owners have been told to exercise caution and keep their dogs hydrated in the extreme heat and never keep them in hot vehicles during a heatwave.

If a dog is suffering from heatstroke, they will likely be short of breath. Symptoms will also include excessive panting and drooling.

Owners may also notice a change in their dog’s gums or even a change in colour of their tongue.

A dog’s tongue can go bright red, or even dark red, if they are suffering from heatstroke.

Dogs can also experience an elevated body temperature which can lead to excessive thirst, vomiting, disorientation and stumbling.

Dog owners may notice a weakness in their pets as well as an increased heartbeat and an increased pulse.

To ensure pets remain safe they must always have access to shade and fresh drinking water to help keep them cool.

On extremely hot days, pet safe sun cream is available to protect exposed parts of a dog’s skin such as the tips of their ears or their nose to avoid sunburn.